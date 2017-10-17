A criminal complaint was filed against television actor Ram Kapoor last month in a Mumbai court.

The complaint had been filed as the actor allegedly failed to repay Rs 35 lakh loan that he borrowed from Colaba-based Mavi Business Ventures LLP, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The company has accused the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor of deception and cheating with dishonest intentions. It is being said that the money was lent to Ram after he approached them in an urgency to settle his American Express credit card dues.

The notice also stated that Ram was supposed to repay the money within a month of borrowing it in August 2016 last year at 24 percent interest per annum but failed to do so.

"After waiting months for Kapoor to return the money he had borrowed from us, we had moved the Colaba police on the matter some time back. The cops told us to legally take the matter up with the courts," Krishna Kumar Agarwal, co-partner, Mavi LLP, told the daily.

When the daily contacted Ram for his version on the matter, he responded, "I have nothing to comment on the matter. And this is since the matter is with the authorities."

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the second season of the web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2 also starring Sakshi Tanwar.

Besides being a television star, Ram has worked in several Bollywood films including Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Baar Baar Dekho.