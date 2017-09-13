Here's shocking news for fans of Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina. The buzz is that the TV couple has parted ways.

The stars' breakup came to light after they stopped commenting on each other's social media photos and then recently unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter, Mid-Day reported. In fact, Mouni has also removed pictures with Mohit from her social media page.

Mouni and Mohit, who fell in love on Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev show and had remained inseparablesince then. They had never admitted to their relationship, although they had often been spotted together at events and parties.

Earlier, there were reports that Mouni and Mohit had been getting involved in regular arguments over the actress's apparent closeness to her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. However, back then, Mouni had refuted the reports saying if Arjun wasn't her co-star, he would have been her brother.

While at the moment we can only guess that the couple has split, but one can't help wondering if Mouni's success is the reason.

No doubt, Mouni is currently the reigning queen of television industry. She also bagged her first Bollywood film opposite Akshay Kumar recently and is busy shooting for the film now.

Mohit, on the other hand, hasn't been able to get good shows after his stint on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.