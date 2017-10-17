While Bollywood celebs have been going gaga over Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is out to slam the movie left, right and centre. What is likely to irk Aamir is the fact that KRK even revealed the story and climax of the film, while putting down his review on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, KRK lambasted Secret Superstar calling it a "torture" that show that fathers do not love their children. In his bid to ridicule the movie, he even revealed the climax of Secret Superstar.

According to KRK's tweets, Zaira Wasim's character's father is the villain in the movie, who at the end gets killed by the girl's mother. "Of course, Father can be against the children but not big villain like in #SecretSuperstar where wife has to kill her husband in the climax," KRK tweeted.

He continued his rant against the movie and claimed that it is a slow film, and again mentioned about the climax. "Exhibitors don't give more than 2 shows to #SecretSuperstar coz it's deadly slow 2.5 hours torture, where Father is villain n wife kills him," KRK said.

The idea of showing the girl's father standing against her passion for singing apparently did not go down well with KRK. Nonetheless, Aamir will certainly not like his action of revealing the climax of Secret Superstar.

Of course, Father can be against the children but not big Villain like in #SecretSuperstar where wife has to kill her husband in the climax. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 17, 2017

Exhibitors don’t give more than 2 shows to #SecretSuperstar coz it’s deadly slow 2.5 hours torture, where Father is villain n wife kills him — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 17, 2017

KRK was soon slammed by AK fans for making such negative comments on the film, and also revealing its climax. KRK even used some abusive words for Aamir while reviewing Secret Superstar.

Reports are out n #SecretSuperstar is a Chutiya film where @aamir_khan is trying to prove that Father doesn’t love children like mother. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 17, 2017

Mr @aamir_khan if u r not a good father or ur father was not a good father whom u never respected then don’t say dat we don’t love children. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 17, 2017

It’s ur problm @aamir_khan if u left ur childrn n ur fathr left u ppl like Orphans. I m alive only 4my children so don’t tell wrong abut me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 17, 2017

If you @aamir_khan want to prove, that me n billions of good fathers like me don’t love their children, then put ur film in ur ass n enjoy. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 17, 2017

Aamirkhan should release his film #SecretSuperstar in Pakistan not in India coz wife can kill husband n father can kill children in Pak only — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 17, 2017

Revealing about the climax of a movie or other crucial elements of a film during a review is unethical, and it will be interesting to see if Aamir takes action against KRK or chooses to just let it go.