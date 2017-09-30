The Hadid sisters have become a rage in the fashion industry. Every fashion designer, photographer and brand want to tie up with the two in any way possible. However, over the past few fashion shows, fans of the Hadid sister may have noticed Bella participating more than Gigi in fashion shows and this has apparently got the elder sibling jealous.

Bella has been scoring more limelight of late and Gigi is envious about it, OK! claims. According to the magazine's sources, Gigi is feeling "she's being usurped" by her own sister.

"All of sudden Bella has the momentum and Gigi's jealous as hell. She's always been sensitive about Bella's success, and now her insecurity is at an all-time high," the source claims.

The insider adds, "Just a couple years ago, it was Gigi getting all the good gigs. Now everyone's heaping praise on Bella and while things are blowing up for her, it's calming down for Gigi. Of course, she's freaked."

Bella has been regarded as one of the most successful models to forward to this year and she is not failing to impress. Many magazines have called 2017 as Bella Hadid's year. Based on this, any model would feel a little envious, but not Gigi. Gossip Cop called out OK! and debunked their source's claim confirming that there is no such "jealousy" spurring in Gigi.

"Gigi is very supportive of her younger sibling's career, and the claim otherwise is simply bogus," the source clarified.

While OK! noted that Bella was seen in numerous fashion shows hosted in New York, Milan and more, they failed to include that Gigi was part of almost every gig Bella signed up this year. Moreover, Gigi recently turned designer and successfully launched her line of clothing in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. So there is no "usurping" happening.

Recently, even Bella cleared the air to reveal that the sisters are not competitive. Talking to Harper Bazaar, the 20-year-old told, "Most of the time our markets are completely different and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we're both happy for each other."

"There are enough jobs in the world for both of us. There's no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her," she explained.