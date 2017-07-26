For the past several months, rumours of breakup of Bollywood's most loved couple – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – have been doing the rounds. Although both the actors have time and again proved the rumours to be baseless by attending events together, the latest buzz is that the Ram Leela couple has put an end to their five-year relationship.

The breakup wasn't a bitter one and was a mutual decision between the twom according to reports. The reason for the split is said to be Ranveer's willingness to enter wedlock, while Deepika was not ready for it as it would affect her career, reports state.

"Ranveer and Deepika have been together for five years. They are no longer a couple. There was no bitter parting. They just drifted apart. They both tried to make it work with the help of their supportive families, who wanted to ensure that the relationship made it to the altar. And that was one of the problems with the relationship. Ranveer wanted a marriage. Deepika completely opposed the idea, arguing that marriage would affect her career in its prime," a source told Asian Age.

He further added: "Even when they were shooting in separate continents, he (Ranveer) would fly down to be with her whenever possible. Ranveer gave Deepika astronomical space. He never allowed any doubt or suspicion to creep in even when rumours of a relationship with Vin Diesel reached his ears."

If this was not enough to break fans' hearts, the report also said that Ranveer has moved on and is in fact dating a girl, whose identity is not known yet.

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani couple is busy with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, though they won't share the screen space in the film. The period drama will see Deepika as queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer will be seen as ruler Alauddin Khilji. Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of Rani Padmavati's husband, Raja Ratan Singh of Chittor.