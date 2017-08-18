At least three people, including a kid, were feared drowned after a bridge in Araria district in Bihar collapsed due to floodwaters. A shocking video footage of the tragedy has been widely shared on websites and social media.

The 2.38-minute video begins with an uprooted tree being carried away by the flood before breaking down the bridge. People were seen crossing the bridge in a hurry even when more than half of the structure had already collapsed and the remaining portion too looked precarious with the structure continuing to wear away.

The bridge caved in when a family of three were crossing and just a couple of steps away from safety. They were carried away by the gushing waters even as scores of people on both the sides of the bridge looked on. [Watch bridge collapse video at the end of the story]

Death toll in Bihar due to floods triggered by rains in Nepal and northern parts of the state has mounted to 119 on Thursday and nearly 98 lakh people in 16 districts have been affected, according to PTI.

Anirudh Kumar, special secretary, Disaster Management Department, has said that 23 deaths have been reported in Araria district alone, 12 in Sitamarhi, 11 each in Kisanganj, East Champaran, West Champaran and Supual, seven each in Madhubani and Katihar, five each in Madhepura and Purnea, four each in Darbhanga and Saharsa, three each in Gopalganj and Khagaria, and two in Sheohar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh have conducted an aerial survey of some affected placed in Gopalganj, Bagha, West Champaran, and East Champaran to take stock of the situation. District magistrates of Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, West Champaran and East Champaran also conducted aerial surveys in their areas following the CM's order, according to PTI.

More than two lakh people out of over three lakh people, who were rescued to safer places, are being taken care of in 504 relief camps.

Floods have disrupted the normal life of the people and transportation got badly affected with 124 roads being destroyed in the floods. Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) Examination, which was supposed to start on Friday, has been postponed. East Central Railways has said in a statement that 39 trains, including 12235 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani and 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani, have been cancelled till August 20.

People in distress can call toll-free number 104 for help and information on the floods.