Shobhaa De
Shobhaa De

Columnist and author Shobhaa De's advice to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to "keep calm and stop tweeting" seems to have not gone down well with many with some Twitter users asking De to follow the same resolution herself.

De tweeted on Friday saying:

This is how Twitteratti trolled her:

