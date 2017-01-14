Columnist and author Shobhaa De's advice to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to "keep calm and stop tweeting" seems to have not gone down well with many with some Twitter users asking De to follow the same resolution herself.

De tweeted on Friday saying:

Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 - Keep calm and stop tweeting. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 13, 2017

This is how Twitteratti trolled her:

@DeShobhaa haha even Rakhi sawant sounds better then you. She is just incredible Foreign Minister we ever had. Do respect her. — shweta jhalani (@shwetajhalani) January 13, 2017

@shwetajhalani thr will be a day whn @DeShobhaa will be detained at airport due 2 confusion abt her gender & will tweet Sushma ji for help — NG (@Nami4India) January 13, 2017

.@DeShobhaa : Resolution For 2017 - Tweet Aisa Karo Jo Shobhaa De. ;)https://t.co/Jr0YyXM4Kw — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 13, 2017

@DeShobhaa resolution for 2017. No more botox. Too much of the neurotoxin is now affecting your brain. — Siddharth Marda (@Siddharth_marda) January 13, 2017

@DeShobhaa sometimes i wonder if you really are an idiot or you just tweet dumb stuff to stay in news. This has been bothering me for ages — Dhruv Dube (@Dhruvdube) January 13, 2017

@Siddharth_marda @croci_ignis @DeShobhaa Resolutions for 2017 - Shobha didi- Get busy in life, get a job for yourself,

Stop drinking, stay in senses.

Start meditating. — Avinash Singh (@avi29nash) January 13, 2017

@DeShobhaa In the interest of our country and people, stop tweeting and quit journalism. India will be beautiful again!! — Vivek Manjunath (@vivek_manjunath) January 13, 2017