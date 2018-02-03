Shivaraj Kumar and Dhananjay's Tagaru is getting ready for the censor test. The much-awaited Kannada movie will be submitted to the regional censor board on Monday, February 5.

Sources close to the development has told the International Business Times that the makers will be announcing the release date once the movie is certified by the censor board. "Tagaru will be sent for the certification on Monday. Now that the movie should be submitted through online, it might be cleared in 10-12 days,"

"As per the rules, the release date of a film could be formally announced only after getting clearance from the censor board," the source adds. However, the makers are planning to release the film on February 23.

The promotions for the movie are likely to get started once the movie is submitted to the censor board.

Tagaru is one of the biggest releases of 2018. This is second collaboration of director Duniya Soori with Shivaraj Kumar, who appears in the role of a cop. Dhananjay plays the antagonist in the flick, which has Manvitha Harish in the female lead. Devaraj, Suhasini Manirathnam, Vasishta N Simha and others are part of the cast.

Tagaru has Charan Raj's music, Deepu S Kumar's editing and Mahendra Simha's cinematography.

The film has garnered huge attention with his deadly promotional videos and soulful music.