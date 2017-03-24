Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Friday submitted a complaint against Air India before Delhi Police. He alleges that he was pushed and yelled at by Air India staff members.

Gaikwad also claims that he was made to travel by Air India on economy class even when he had business class ticket.

On Thursday, Gaikwad had hit a 60-year-old Air India staff member with a slipper. Air India has filed two FIRs against the MP, while the Shiv Sena has sought an explanation from him.

In a display of brazen impunity, Gaikwad had written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan listing the problems he faced in boarding a Pune-Delhi flight.

The MP's action seems to indicate that he believes that beating a 60-year-old professional for "problems" faced by him is justified. The BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance in Maharashtra.

On Friday, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) decided to ban Gaikwad from flying on all their airlines, which include Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go Air and Jet Airways.

The MP has refused to apologise to the Air India staff and said that the AI staff needs to apologise.