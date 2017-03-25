Director Shirish Kunder has offered an apology for his Twitter post in which he compared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Dawood Ibrahim.

Kunder‏, who is well-known filmmaker Farah Khan's husband, took to his Twitter account to offer an unconditional apology on Friday night. He said that his comments were not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. The Tees Maar Khan producer tweeted, "I unconditionally apologise. I never meant to hurt anyones feelings or sentiment."

Kunder had posted a series of tweets in response to writer Chetan Bhagat's posts about the BJP leadership's choice of Yogi Adityanath as the new Chief Minister of the state. The filmmaker called the Gorakhpur MP a goon and compared him to Dawood Ibrahim and Vijay Mallya. The filmmaker deleted his posts after the Twitterati roasted him.

Shirish Kunder had tweeted: "Hoping a goon will stop rioting once he's allowed to rule is like expecting a rapist to stop raping once he's allowed to rape." The Joker director had added: "Going by the logic of making a goon as CM so that he behaves, Dawood can be CBI director. And Mallya - RBI Governor."

The followers of Yogi Adityanath protested against of Shirish Kunder. Amit Kumar Tiwari, the secretary of Thakurdwara Trust of Ayodhya, filed a complaint against the filmmaker at the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow and an FIR was lodged based on his complaint. Tiwari urged the police to take appropriate legal action against him for comparing the new UP CM to the international terrorist.