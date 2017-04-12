Yes, Azharuddin Mallick became a name to remember in the Mohun Bagan households, while Sony Norde proved yet again why he is one of the greatest footballers to ever play for the Mariners, but truth be told, the Sunday, April 9, Kolkata derby is in the past now. It's time for Mohun Bagan to continue their journey towards the I-League 2017 championship.

Bagan take a crucial away trip to Shillong to take on Lajong on Wednesday in their upcoming fixture of I-League 2017 on Wednesday. A win will be taking them atop the table, but will it be an easy challenge?

Considering Sanjoy Sen's army's recent run of form, Mohun Bagan may be deemed as the favourites, but Shillong Lajong are the fourth placed team in the I-League this season. Lajong have beaten all the teams in the I-League this season, barring Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan.

At the hills, beating them is a massive challenge for Mohun Bagan. "All the matches that we play from here on, are like virtual finals," Sen said in the pre-match presser. "Lajong have always shown character against us and tomorrow's match will be one of the toughest this season. We will give it our best."

Lajong's Cameroonian forward Asier Dipanda Dicka is in contention for the Golden Boot at the moment as he is on top of the scoring charts in I-League 2017 with nine goals.

The last time the teams clashed at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium Kolkata, Mohun Bagan beat Shillong Lajong 2-0.

Match schedule

Date: April 12

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Venue: JLN Stadium, Shillong

Where to watch

INDIA: TV - Ten 2

Live stream: Sony Liv.

Live scores: Twitter.