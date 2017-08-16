A Shillong based air hostess was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, just outside her three-storey flat at Kestopur area in Kolkata. Two persons have been detained for questioning.

The deceased identified as Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai was the lead cabin attendant of Indigo Airlines. Having allegedly died after falling from her building, her body was found in a pool of blood in the wee hours of the morning.

Local residents first saw the body and informed the police. According to The NorthEast Today reports, the body of the woman just had inner garments on when she was found. The report said that Rai celebrated a birthday party in the building along with two friends – one male and one female till late night. The two friends have been detained for further enquiry.

"The deceased has been identified as Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai. Preliminary investigations have revealed that she was the lead cabin attendant of Indigo Airlines. It is too early to ascertain how the incident took place," TNT quoted a police official as saying.

The victim's body was found with serious head and body injuries, the report added. "Two people, one male and one female, who were at the party have been detained. We are digging for more information in the case to find the exact sequence of events," the official added.

Although police is yet to come to any conclusion, the case involves some mysterious aspects like her body being found with just inner garments on. Rai's body has been sent for post-mortem.