Shikhar Dhawan has been announced as Murali Vijay's replacement for India's tour of Sri Lanka, which starts with the first Test on July 26 at Galle. Board of Cricket for Control in India confirmed the news on Monday.

Vijay had suffered a wrist injury during Australia's tour of India, and this news will be another setback for the opener, who was looking to perform well in the island nation.

The right-hander has been asked to continue with his rehabilitation program after complaining of wrist pain during a match.

Here is the updated India squad Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan*, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund *Shikhar replacing Vijay

