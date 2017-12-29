India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was furious at Emirates airline as his wife and kids were not allowed to travel to South Africa with him, from Dubai.

Shikhar and his Indian team-mates have reached Cape Town. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side left from Mumbai yesterday (December 28) to play three Tests against South Africa.

Most of the players travelled to the "Rainbow Nation" with their spouses. However, Shikhar had to land in South Africa leaving behind his wife and kids at Dubai airport. They were not allowed to board the flight in Dubai as they did not have required documents.

On Friday (December 29) afternoon, Shikhar took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to slam the airline for not notifying him before about the documents needed to travel. The airline had asked for his kids' birth certificates and other documents.

"1/2.Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment," the left-handed batsman wrote.

In another tweet, he added, "2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all."

The Dubai-based airline has so far not replied to Shikhar's tweets.

India and South Africa play the opening Test of the three-match series in Cape Town from January 5, 2018.