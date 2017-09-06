World famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes might be back for another season on television. While fans across the world are waiting for Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock to return on BBC, the series actress Sian Brooke dropped some major spoilers on ITV's Lorraine.

Brooke, who appeared in the fourth series of the hit BBC drama, told Lorraine Kelly, "I would say it might come back. And I would love to be part of that!"

She added, "The show is such a gem of a series. It is a real page-turner. When I used to get the script come through, it would be like a little present!"

It was revealed in the fourth season that Brooke's character Eurus is actually Sherlock's sister. The revelation left all the viewers in shock. Everyone involved in the storyline had to remain tight-lipped until the episode was aired.

"It was so hard not to tell anyone," the actress told the 57-year-old TV host. "Before I got the job, I had to audition to play several different characters. At first, I thought they just couldn't make their minds up about what they wanted me to do. I had no idea I would be playing Sherlock's sister until I actually got the part."

Speaking of the working experience with Cumberbatch, the 36-year-old said, "Working with Benedict was so much fun. I've watched the show from the very beginning and was a huge fan. When I was offered the chance to appear in it, that blew me away."

The actress is seen playing a pivotal role in the second series of Doctor Foster on BBC1. The series started airing on September 5 at 9 pm.