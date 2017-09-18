Kangana Ranaut-Suman feud is far from over. Kangana, recently, opened up about

her past and ex-boyfriends on the national television. And it goes without saying she would be facing the repercussions in days to come. While Hrithik Roshan and Adhayan Suman chose to stay mum on the entire issue, Aditya Pancholi, on the other hand, has threatened to file a lawsuit against the National award-winning actress. And now, Adhayan's father and actor Shekhar Suman has joined the controversy bandwagon to belittle Kangana for her recent statements.

Kangana spoke about the entire episode as part of a promotional event of her recently

released film Simran a few days ago. The film landed in troubled waters after her issues with writer Apoorva Asrani and director Hansal Mehta.

The movie has managed to earn only 10.65 crore in the first weekend.

Shekhar Suman took a dig at Kangana with a tweet. Hinting at all the hullabaloo over the past few days and Simran's weekend box office collections, Suman wrote, "Itna hungama ..itna shor sharaba..nateeja?khoda pahad ..nikli chuhiya!"

Itna hungama ..itna shor sharaba..nateeja?khoda pahad ..nikli chuhiya! — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 17, 2017

It may be recalled Suman called out Kangana for Rangoon's failure at the box office and called her a cocaine addict.

Well, it seems like there is no end to this mudslinging and Kangana might come up with a riposte soon.