Move over Miss World Manushi Chillar and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, this 6-year-old Russian girl has been hailed as the most beautiful in the world. Anastasia Knyazeva, an adorable girl from Russia, has been winning hearts on social media with her beautiful photos.

Knyazeva, known as Anna, has been hailed as the "most beautiful girl in the world" after surpassing 600,000 followers on Instagram. She became an internet sensation because of her stunning blue-green colour eyes and "doll-like features."

Anna is already a successful child model and has participated in several campaigns in Russia. Her Instagram account, which is managed by her mother, has her photo shoot and backstage photos. Each of her posts has received thousands of likes and comments with some users calling her "perfection."

She has been named the most beautiful after the French child model Thylane Blondeau, now 16, was famously named as the world's most beautiful girl at the age of six by French Vogue.

Anna has thousands of followers, but not everyone is happy with her posts and photos. Several social media users have slammed her mother for sharing her photos and "destroying her childhood." Some raised genuine concerns about paedophiles tracking her on social media.

"How sick parent you have to be to present your 6-year-old child in this way and destroy her childhood?" one user said.

"I have to be honest..this is not ok. Your main priority as a mother or father is to protect your child at all costs. You do know that paedophiles are checking her out on social media right? You do know that they might even jerk off by seeing all these pictures right? You do know that you created a profile of your daughter without her consent and you're commenting on her behalf and you think that that's ok?" another commented.

"you do realize paedophiles are checking out your kid on buses? Walking down the street? At the pool? Pedo teachers at school??? This girl still plays and yet she's no more under a pedo microscope than any other kid," a third user said.