Shay Given is a Newcastle United legend and the prospect of him playing in the Indian Super League is nothing like it. The 41-year-old goalkeeper who was released by Premier League side Stoke City at the end of the 2016-17 season, is for the first time in his life, willing to think aside English football.

Experiencing Indian football remains an integral part of his bucket list. Republic of Ireland man Robbie Keane completed his move to Kolkata side ATK earlier this month, and that may have given Given the fuel to pursue his ISL ambitions as well.

Can ISL 2017 see two of the greatest Irish products in the English Premier League history?

Of course, a player of Given's calibre does receive a lot of interest from English clubs even at this age and he has revealed that Premier League side Burnley as well as League One club Oldham Athletic are enquiring about him.

The former Republic of Ireland custodian is currently undergoing training with Macclesfield, where his former Newcastle teammate Steve Watson is the assistant manager. But, Given still remains to be a free agent.

"It definitely wouldn't be a door I'd shut," Given told Irish Mirror on being asked of a possible move to the Indian Super League. "I said I'd speak to them a bit later because that season doesn't start until October. Robbie has just signed up so there would be somebody out there I'd know.

"I've a few clubs in England showing an interest - I'm just not committed to anything yet. It has got to be right for me. I'd like to go to a club that still use me in some sort of capacity rather than picking up money.

"I'd still like to have an everyday involvement in playing. But the next move has got to be right from my family point of view. Location is also important," added Given.

