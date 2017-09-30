After a gap of 21 years, Kamal Haasan will collaborate with Shankar again. The best part of the story is that they will team up for the sequel to their blockbuster Indian. The mega-budget project will be bankrolled by none other than Dil Raju, a leading producer from Telugu film industry.

The official Twitter handle of Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Creations was first to reveal the news. "Delighted to be associated with two stalwarts of Indian Cinema @ikamalhaasan and @shankarshanmugh for the prestigious project #Indian2. [sic]" SVC posted.

The movie will be formally launched on in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil. The other details about the project will be revealed later.

Time and again, the rumours on Indian 2 have been doing rounds. However, it is finally turning out to be true.

Indian saw Kamal Haasan in a double role -- father and son. Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar had played the female lead roles in the flick. An old man (Kamal) gets frustrated looking at the prevailing corruption and decides to uproot it from the system.

He takes the law in his hands and kills corrupt people. The story takes a shocking turn when his son, played by Kamal, is found to be corrupt.

With Kamal Haasan giving hints on entering politics and taking on politicians on corruption, the subject seems to be tailor-made for the actor and it appears to be the right time to make the film on the issue.

The first instalment was produced by AM Rathnam.