Rubina Dilaik, who continues to impress the audience with her portrayal of the transgender Soumya in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

The actress, who often shares hot and sexy photos or her travels across the world, is on cloud nine at the moment.

Rubina has touched 1 million followers on Instagram, joining TV actresses like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mouni Roy and Jennifer Winget, who enjoy a massive fan base.

While the Shakti actress is immensely happy and took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans, she also bragged about reaching this milestone without any verification or any PR or social media manager. The actress also mentioned that her followers are genuine and not paid ones.

"It may sound Braggadocious , but m Proud of this ever -growing Family ... Coz this is Pure And Authentic Love ! No buying of 'fake-followers ', no PR hired for 'verification ', no strategies adopted for garnering 'likes '....... ! So A Million THANK YOUS to each and every one of you...........," she posted.

Rubina was ranked the 10th-sexiest Asian Woman of 2017 in an annual poll by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.

A few months ago, Rubina took a short break from her shoot to holiday in Phuket in Thailand with beau Abhinav Shukla. While the lovebirds have taken several international trips on their own before, they were this time accompanied by Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti, and Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina.

Meanwhile, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki continues to be in the top 10 most-watched TV shows. The show deals with the sensitive subject of transgenders. Through the show, the makers hope to break the stigma associated with the third gender and bridge the gap between viewers and the LGBT community.

Rubina had earlier said in an interview that since the Indian audience has never really been comfortable watching content related to the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community, the team had been trying to narrate this tale in a convincing manner.