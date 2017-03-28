Fans not only admire their favourite actors' party wears and appearances but also look forward to their airport ensembles. Recently, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai international airport.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport ensemble costs a whopping Rs 1.30 lakh

Both the couples walked out of the airport in style and both were without their newborns – Misha and Taimur. Mira looked pretty in white and it looked like she has lost her pregnancy weight, while Shahid was in his cool form.

On the other hand, Saif carries his royal look almost everywhere. He was in jeans and a blue jacket, but his cap added that royal touch. Kareena's outfits have been in the news since she won hearts with her maternity clothes.

Bebo looked beautiful as always in her jacket and black slacks with hair tied in a bun. She was on a vacation with Saif, who was shooting for Chef, in London. A few photos from her getaway have been doing the rounds on social media.

In fact, Bebo made headlines with the price tag of her airport ensembles. Her simple look when she was leaving for London costs Rs 1.30 lakh, and this current airport ensemble might also cost the same.

While the Bollywood couples carried their airport looks with style, who do you think looked better? Share your views in the comment box below.

Take a look at the photos below: