Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has become quite wise and smart about choosing movies. He has been giving good films to the audience, which includes his upcoming flick – Padmavati.

Now, the hunk is set to work on Toilet Ek Prem Katha's director Shree Narayan Singh's next movie – Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid announced the movie's name and his upcoming project with the first look video.

In the video, it mentions the director and writer, then shows pigeons on electricity wires. Two dialogue boxes will be seen. One reads: "Kal Raat Se Batti Gul Hai," and the other reads: "Phir Bhi Bill Sabka Full Hai."

It looks like the team of Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha is set to bring another social awareness movie. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was about the sanitation issue in India, while Batti Gul Meter Chalu seems to be regarding the electricity bill issues in the country.

It will be interesting to see Shahid in this flick. The other star cast of the movie has not been announced yet. Will it be Bhumi Pednekar again? Let's wait and see.

Meanwhile, take a look at the video of Batti Gul Meter Chalu shared by Shahid Kapoor:

Let’s celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. #BattiGulMeterChalu #ShreeNarayanSingh @tseries.official @kriarj A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 18, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Earlier, the title of the movie was Roshni. A source had told Bollywood Life: "Vipul K Rawal had written a script called Roshni (working title), for which he wanted to collaborate with Shahid. He shared the idea, which Shahid loved and immediately agreed to be a part of."

He had added: "Shahid being one of the finest star actors got equally excited. With the success of Toilet, KriArj Entertainment may have green-lit the project putting it together by getting Shree Narayan Singh as its director."