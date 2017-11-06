Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati as Maharawal Ratan Singh. He looked breathtakingly handsome with a moustache and a beard, but the hunk has recently shaved it all off.

Shahid grabbed attention last month at the Mumbai airport, where he was seen covering his head and face. It made us wonder whether the actor was trying to hide his new look from his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

It looks like the speculations were right. Shahid has recently shared a photo on Instagram where the caption read: "#moochhonkotao for the last time."

This means the Haider actor has got rid of his Padmavati look. He has been hiding his new look since the end of last month. Shutterbugs captured him hiding his face twice — first when he was leaving for Amritsar.

#moochhonkotao for the last time. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Shahid was dressed in a dark blue jacket, white tee and distressed light blue jeans along with a black cap then. He had covered his face with a bandana while making his way to the airport. We also noticed that the star was sporting a side-shaven hairdo.

The second time he was spotted covering his face with bandana was at the airport with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha.

We think Shahid will reveal his new look during the promotion of Padmavati as he can't sit and interact with people with a covered face. Right?

Padmavati is set to hit the screens on December 1. This epic period drama also features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Shahid will be next seen in the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh's movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, whose teaser was released on Diwali.