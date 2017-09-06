Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is set to be a part of period drama titled Padmavati and this is the first time that he will work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His upcoming movie will feature him as Rawal Ratan Singh.

Shahid's character is the husband of Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and he will lock horns with the movie's ruthless character – Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh).

While the storyline of Bhansali's Padmavati is said to be revolving around Deepika and Ranveer's character, speculations are rife that Shahid will have an extended cameo in this November release.

"While Shahid is paired opposite Deepika, the story focuses on Allaudin Khilji (played by Ranveer) and his obsession for the gorgeous Rani Padmini. They don't have parts together, but the story is mostly about them and Shahid's part of Raja Ratan Rawail Singh complements it," a source told India.com.

It means Shahid's role is like a cameo. "You can call it that, or an extended cameo, like it is more popularly called these days. Padmavati is a Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh film all the way. That said, when it comes to a performer like Shahid Kapoor, it is never about quantity," the source added.

Well, it's true that Shahid is a good actor and the screen time won't count. But we are eagerly waiting to watch him with the amazing star cast which has already won our hearts in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela.

Set to be released in November, Padmavati will be Shahid's first movie with Bhansali. The film has been in news since the beginning. Apart from its vandalism reports, the flick made headlines because of its actors' salaries.

Deepika has reversed the order of remuneration as her fee for Padmavati is higher than Ranveer and Shahid. The diva's pay for Bhansali's period drama is Rs 13 crore, while Ranveer and Shahid have been roped in for Rs 10 crore each.