Putting all speculations to rest regarding his debut film, Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khattar has decided to make his acting debut with an international project.

He has started shooting for critically acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's film on Monday (January 23). Shahid, who is currently shooting for Padmavati, took to his Instagram account to announce Ishaan's acting debut. He posted a picture along with a caption that read: "This ones ready to fly. Make us proud @ishaan95"

The film is apparently titled Beyond the Clouds and will narrate a heart-warming story of a brother-sister relationship. The movie will be shot in Mumbai and Jaipur.

Talking about roping in Ishaan for the film, Shareen Mantri Kedia, the producer of the film, told Mumbai Mirror: "He is a superb actor, was amazing in his look test and suits the character Mr Majidi was looking for. Ishaan will play someone deeply connected to the ground and to the city."

A few months ago, Deepika Padukone had done a look test for Majidi's film and some pictures of her deglamourised look had also surfaced. When asked if Deepika is a part of the film, Majidi in the recently told the reporters: "I want to work with Deepika. But for this film, we thought we will go with all new faces. We decided so because we didn't want a mixture of experienced and new faces. It was going to be either of the two (experienced or new faces). We settled for all new star cast," the Indian Express reported.

Earlier, Ishaan was touted to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan. But that project got shelved and then rumour had it that he was considered for the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat with Jhanvi Kapoor.