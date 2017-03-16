Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati this year and this is the first time he is working with the ace director. The recent buzz is that the Rangoon star has been cast for Bhansali's next as well.

Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati sets in Kolhapur vandalised, set on fire

It is known that Bhansali repeats his actors once he is comfortable working with them. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are examples. So, now it's Shahid, with whom the director is keen to work, DNA reported.

"It is the kind of film Shahid should be doing. It's what his fans want to see him in. It is a light-hearted rom-com with a lot of dancing. It's the kind of film that his audiences have always loved. He has heard the script and liked it. He is getting a final narration and soon after, he might sign it. SLB is producing the film, and it will be directed by a new director," an insider told DNA.

The source further added: "The film is titled Tuesdays And Fridays. It's the kind of film Shahid needs after a taxing film like Rangoon. He has been wanting to do a commercial film that connects with the masses and the classes, unlike Shaandaar, which was too nice and didn't connect with anyone. Shahid is returning to this genre after a long break. He has been trying to woo back audiences. And this is the space that has always worked for him."

Shahid has been featuring in serious movies since a few years. He did Shaandar that flopped at the box office. His fans now would like to see him in more rom-com movies. Meanwhile, the actor is shooting for Padmavati, which is facing trouble. After the Padmavati sets were destroyed in Rajasthan, another similar incident took place in Kolhapur recently.