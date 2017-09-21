The makers of Padmavati released the first look and release date of the movie on Thursday. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama will star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

The first-look poster features Deepika as Rani Padmini, while Ranveer and Shahid's looks as Alauddin Khilji and King Rawal Ratan Singh are awaited. The movie is set to be released on December 1.

Deepika and Ranveer have earlier worked with Bhansali, but Shahid is in his movie for the first time. His fans have a lot of expectations from the hunk.

Bollywood Life recently reported that Shahid will treat his well-wishers to many shirtless scenes in Padmavati.

Yes, you heard it right! Remember Ranveer, who flaunted his body in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani? Now it's Shahid who will be the shirtless one.

We are already drooling over Shahid's Instagram photos. The movie should add to that feeling for his fans. Are his online photos a way of teasing his fans of what is coming?

Meanwhile, Bhansali is all busy completing his movie before the release date. The first-look poster is a relief to people — an assurance that the much-delayed film will hit the screens this year itself.

Take a look at the first look of Padmavati here:

Deepika looks breathtaking as Rani Padmini. Bhansali seems to have taken care of every minute detail as Deepika can be seen with a unibrow in the poster.

The magnum opus also features Neerja's villain Jim Sarbh. He will play Alauddin Khilji's chief advisor. A lesser known fact is that Alauddin was bisexual and Jim will play Ranveer's partner in the film as well.