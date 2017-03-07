Shahid Kapoor is reportedly not on speaking terms with previously good friend Madhu Mantena. It has been reported that Shahid and Madhu have broken up all professional tie-ups, and hardly even talk to each other.

Here's why we think Mira Rajput is bringing out the best in Rangoon actor Shahid Kapoor

It was earlier reported that Shahid and Madhu had fallout after movie Shaandar bombed at the box office. Madhu was one of the producers of the film. Now, latest reports suggest that the two former good friends tried to give their friendship another chance, but things are way too far now to become normal.

"They met up several times after their relationship soured in 2015 and tried to resolve their issues. But things weren't the same. They couldn't begin from where they had left off," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Adding that Shahid and the producer have stopped talking to each other, the report also said that the two had come across each other at Mandana Karimi's wedding party but chose to ignore each other.

However, Shahid and Madhu's respective wives, Mira Rajput and Masaba Gupta, reportedly are not so anti about each other, but prefer not to cross paths at social gathering. "Well they (Mira and Masaba) are fine if they meet at social gatherings but neither takes an initiative to inquire about each other's well being," the source added.