Padmavati actors Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made heads turn at GQ Fashion Nights at a hotel on November 12. The duo walked the ramp for different designers but stole hearts with their dapper looks.

Deepika looked absolutely stunning wearing a black saree by Sabyasachi channelling her inner desi chick. The actress kept her attire neat, with earrings by Sabyasachi and a belt that highlighted her beautiful frame.

On the other hand, Shahid was also in a black outfit and walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.

Both the actors were recently seen in a romantic song of Padmavati. Fans would have been extremely happy if these two would have walked the ramp together. Isn't it?

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, the duo is playing husband and wife. Shahid plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, while Deepika will be his wife, Rani Padmini.

Set to release on December 1, Padmavati also features Deepika's boyfriend Ranveer Singh, who will play the role of the ruthless king, Alauddin Khilji.

A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

While the male actors have been appreciated for the looks and performance in the trailer, Deepika is garnering maximum praises from all quarters.

She has been appreciated for all her content pieces, the posters, trailer and the song. The Padmavati look of Deepika, be it for her unibrow or the recent poster which was a complete visual treat for her fans has been the talk of the town lately.

In just that one still, there was so much drama and it was so powerful. In fact, her eyes did the talking in the recently released song, Ek Dil Ek Jaan. She also won hearts with her dance performance in the first song, Ghoomar.