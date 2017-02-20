Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are in for a treat as the popular 1989 television show Circus, starring the actor, has returned to the small screen.

The cult show will be telecast Sunday, February 19 onwards at 8pm on Doordarshan National channel. "Good news for @iamsrk Fans - DON'T MISS @iamsrk's #Circus - Popular TV Series (1989) - From 19th Feb at 8 pm only on @DDNational," the public broadcaster tweeted.

The decision to re-run Circus came after many viewers requested the National TV channel to bring back some of the popular programmes. "We are considering having a dedicated half an hour time slot on which popular programmes and content from Doordarshan's archives may be shown. There has been a stream of requests related to many of these programmes which are fresh in people's minds even today," Supriya Sahu, director general of Doordarshan National, told PTI.

Directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, Circus was about a circus troupe, wherein the Raees star played the character of Shekharan, a Malayalee circus owner. The series revolved around the people who worked in the circus. It also starred now popular filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane and Mita Vashisht among others.

Not many know that Shah Rukh's journey to stardom wasn't a cakewalk. A self-made man, SRK began his acting career with TV shows, after which he made his mark in Bollywood. Since then there has been no looking back. Circus is the Badshah of Bollywood's second TV series after the success of Fauji.