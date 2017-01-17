With just a week left for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees to open in theatres, the makers have been leaving no stone unturned to keep up with the curiosity level among the fans.

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Raees on The Kapil Sharma Show [PHOTOS]

After teasing fans with the short dialogue promo "Baniye Ka Dimaag Aur Miya Bhai Ki Daring," which turned out to be quite famous even before the film's release, now the makers have come up with another interesting dialogue.

The 51-year-old superstar took to Twitter to share the clip and captioned it as: "Here's what happens when you call Raees "battery"? #BatteryNahiBolneka"

In the new promo, Shah Rukh is seen in an action-packed avatar smashing people who tease him as "Battery" for wearing glasses.

Besides the dialogues, the songs of Raees, Laila Main Laila, Zaalima and Udi Udi Jaye have also been creating waves among music lovers.

The plot of the movie is set in the 1980s and SRK plays the role of a Gujarati bootlegger. Raees has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK and is slated to release on January 25. Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present, the movie is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil at the box office.

In other news, Raees was in news recently when a distributor of the film from Chhattisgarh received a letter from Shiv Sena threatening him with consequences if he went ahead with the distribution of the film.

It should be reminded that after the Uri attacks, followed by the ban on Pakistani artistes and technicians from working in India, Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, faced trouble from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who had protested against the release of the film. It, however, withdrew the ban a few days ahead of the film's release.