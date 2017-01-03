It's a jam-packed January. While superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are set to lock horns with their films Raees and Kaabil releasing on the same date, it's also buzzing that Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga (KFY) will be released the same weekend.

The Roshans--Hrithik and his father Rakesh--have not been happy with the release dates of the two big-banner films clashing and now with Chan's film also waiting to hit the screens around the same time, the disappointment will certainly add up.

KFY also features Indian actors like Disha Patani, Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur in key roles and given the big fan following that Chan has in India, the film will certainly give the makers of Raees and Kaabil a tough time. KFY is reportedly releasing on January 28, three days after the release of Raees and Kaabil.

Rakesh Roshan did not hide his displeasure with Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani over the release of Raees. "What is baffling is that SRK, Farhan and Ritesh came to meet me twice to discuss the release date and I explained to them that the box office window open to us collectively is approximately Rs 300 crore. They agreed, then went and announced that they are coming on the Republic Day Weekend of 2017," Rakesh told Mumbai Mirror.

The veteran actor-director-producer who has produced the Hrithik-starrer said he will give Kaabil an organic release. "There is no heroism in Kaabil and no catch-phrases. It is the story of a blind man taking revenge. That makes him a superhero, that makes his story hair-raising!" Roshan said.

Hrithik's previous film Mohenjo Daro was a big flop and it was released along with Akshay Kumar's Rustom, which was a hit.