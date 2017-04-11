Even as Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Anushka Sharma, he has some elaborate plans as producer.

It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh was keen on making a film on Mahabharat. In an interaction with DNA, the superstar has now revealed that he is willing to make Mahabharat on a large scale, similar to the lines of Baahubali or even bigger than that.

For this dream of him to come true, the actor wants to collaborate only with international producers as he feels that Indian producers have limited budget.

"It's my dream to make Mahabharat for the screen. It's been for years now. But I don't think I have the budget to do that. I would love to do it, but I don't think I could afford to. Unless I collaborate. But not with Indian producers. There have to be international producers on board for this one because Indian producers and Indian films have a limited market," Shah Rukh said.

"This one has to go out into the international markets. So you have to collaborate with someone who's international. You don't take up a subject like the Mahabharat and make it any less. It should be on the scale of a Baahubali or an even larger one," he added.

This dream of Shah Rukh will surely leave his fans excited. Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood had expressed his willingness to open a chain of restaurants as well.

Meanwhile, several photos from the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's film have surfaced online, which have raised curiosity among SRK's fans. The superstar will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's next, in which he will play a dwarf.