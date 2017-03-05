There's a lot happening in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan's The Ring and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha are currently the talk of the town, among other news.

Here's a look at the newsmakers:

A sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan's look from Imtiaz Ali's The Ring

Shah Rukh Khan's next, The Ring, will see him as a Casanova tourist guide in Europe. His character's name is Harinder Singh Nehra. Director Imtiaz Ali has teased fans by posting a picture of Shah Rukh in a turban on Instagram. SRK is seen posing as a photographer in the picture. The Ring also stars Anushka Sharma in a key role and the team has already shot at several places in Europe, including Prague and Budapest.

Shooting A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

Shahid Kapoor shares new picture of Misha

After sharing the first picture of daughter Misha in January this year, Shahid Kapoor has posted another adorable image of his bundle of joy on his Instagram. The picture was initially uploaded by Mira with a captioned that read: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there."

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there" A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Sanjay Dutt opens up about rumours of his tiff with Salman Khan

Sanjay Dutt, who is busy shooting for his comeback film Bhoomi, recently opened up about his fallout with Salman Khan. Sanjay had called Salman 'arrogant' on a public platform. But he has clarified now, saying: "There's no problem between me and Salman, and there's nothing wrong in being arrogant. Arrogant is not a bad word. It's an expression. I can be arrogant...but a lovable arrogant."

Amy Jackson announces her new mobile app

After Sunny Leone, Amy Jackson has announced her new mobile app, called Amy Jackson Official App, which was released on March 4. The new app will let fans have access to Amy's social media handles and interact with her directly through the app.