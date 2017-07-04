Red Chillies Entertainment, which is presenting Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS), has partnered with Twitter India to launch the mini trail 5 with a custom Twitter Emoji.

Red Chillies Entertainment has adopted unconventional marketing strategies for the promotion of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Going a step forward, the studio has successfully gotten the audience hooked to its mini trails. These micro units have given us a sneak preview of Harry and Sejal.

The latest mini trail, which is the fifth in the order, introduces the audience to a new character, the ring. It shows Harry and Sejal looking for the ring all across the beautiful European terrains. To establish the importance of the ring in the story, the makers have partnered with Twitter India to launch a custom emoji of a ring alongside the hashtag of the film.

In each tweet by a user with the hashtags related to the film- #JabHarryMetSejal #JHMS, the emoji of a ring automatically appears at the end of the hashtag. This indeed is a very cool way of emphasising the key element of the film to the audience prior to its releases. Twitter India‏ posted: "We are excited to announce a special emoji for #JabHarryMetSejal. Join the conversation using with these hashtags in your Tweets."

The bosses of Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted: "Yes, every time #JabHarryMetSejal, the ring appeared! You want to see it too! @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma @TwitterIndia." After looking for the ring in mini trail 5, Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to launch the emoji: "MY RING Herry!!!! #JabHarryMetSejal What I sought was seeking me! @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt."

Binda Dey, Marketing Head at Red Chillies Entertainment said, "The ring emoji was planned keeping the communication of Mini Trail 5 in mind. While Harry and Sejal are looking for the ring in the Mini Trail, fans can use the hashtags related to the film and find the ring connect on this platform."

"Twitter is the best place to discover what's happening in the world of Bollywood. The custom emoji intrigues the audience to learn more about the film and offers the opportunity to have shared experiences with their favourite stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on Twitter," says Viral Jani, Head of TV & Entertainment Partnerships at Twitter India.

Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, is set for grand worldwide release on August 4. However, Indeed, the emoji is another masterstroke in building the connect as well tapping on to the massive fan following of the both- Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on Twitter.

Watch here Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 5: