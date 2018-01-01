The title of Aanand L Rai's next movie and Shah Rukh Khan's unusual look in it has been revealed. The film is called Zero, and SRK plays the character of a small person.

Fans are extremely excited about the film given Shah Rukh's never-seen-before avatar. However, not many must have noticed that Katrina Kaif too featured in the teaser of Zero.

Shah Rukh is seen sporting different looks in the teaser, and dancing on the tune of an old song. In one frame the actor sported innerwear and exhibited some funny dance moves, and in another he is seen in formal attire.

But what caught our attention is his casual look: A jacket that has Katrina Kaif's picture printed all over it. Yes, a closer look at Shah Rukh's jacket shows it has Katrina's photos printed over it.

Some of his fans also noticed this and shared screenshots of it on social media.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma, Katrina too has a pivotal role in the film. It appears that Katrina plays her real-life character in the movie, and SRK's character is a big fan of her.

The teaser of Zero has got all SRK fans extremely delighted to see the superstar in such an unusual role. This is the second time SRK will be seen alongside Katrina and Anushka in a movie. The trio had earlier appeared in Jab Tak Hain Jaan.

Apparently, Shah Rukh's character in the film will be quite multi-dimensional. The teaser begins with a number of Hindi adjectives defining his character.

In an interview, director Aanand L Rai said the "dwarf is not the character" but just defines the size of his character.

He said just like his other films, this film too will tell the story of a man and a woman. Anand also doesn't want fans to think it'll be the story of a "dwarf," but more a story of a short man.