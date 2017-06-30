Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has done many guest appearances in the past, but his recent one in Salman Khan's Tubelight is said to be disappointing. The recent buzz is that the actor has now refused to do cameo roles in any movie from now onwards.

Is it because his magician's role in Tubelight failed to do any magic at the box office? According to Deccan Chronicle, SRK made this decision of not making guest appearances in films a long time back. It looks like King Khan can't say no to anyone if they ask him to do. In all, he has guest starred in as many as 31 films so far.

Earlier, when SRK decided to stop doing cameos, he had said: "I'd do these things for any friend. If I've decided not to make guest appearances anymore, it's because I've no way of knowing how these roles finally turn out. I've no control over special appearances."

But then he appeared in Tubelight and also, his appearance in Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi was said to be an extended cameo. As per reports, Shah Rukh agreed to those offers as the actors and the directors were his friends and they requested him to be a part of their movies.

But now it is being said that Shah Rukh has strictly made his decision to not do any special appearances. In fact, he had refused to do a cameo in Dhanak. It was a movie about two kids who leave their house in search of their favourite superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Thus, SRK was supposed to do a special appearance in the film, however, the movie was later made without him.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy with his two of his upcoming movies -- Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma and Aanand L Rai's untitled flick alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka.

Watch SRK-Anushka's chemistry in Jab Harry Met Sejal song, Radha: