Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress with his acting skills and his witty statements. The actor is now planning to cook and open a restaurant, which will share its name with his production house.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, SRK revealed that he wants to cook and open Red Chillies Restaurant. "I know it sounds very girlish (smiles). But then, I'm all for empowerment of women. I want to be equal to women. I want to go higher up to their level, instead of thinking that they have to go higher. But I genuinely want to cook," Shah Rukh told HT.

"Imagine, if I open a chain of restaurants and stores, kitna business karunga main (smiles). Having said that, Juhi (Chawla) once asked me, 'Why have you named your company, Red Chillies?' And I was like, 'just in case film-making fails, I'll open a restaurant by the same name. Red Chillies Restaurant toh chalega hi (laughs)," he added.

Of course, it will be adorable to see SRK as a chef or a manager in a restaurant and people will have to book tables probably weeks before. Though SRK wishes to open a restaurant and cook, the interesting part is that he first has to learn how to cook.

He said: "I have been telling my friends and colleagues that once I learn cooking, I'd love to call them over and serve them, because I love doing that."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's flick that also stars Anushka Sharma. The superstar will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's next, in which he will play a dwarf.

