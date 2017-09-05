Shah Rukh Khan has been having a poor phase at the box office, and his last film Jab Harry Met Sejal falling flat at the commercial circuits made people feel that the SRK era is almost over. But the superstar is now reportedly planning to bounce back strong with the help of Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Although Shah Rukh already has an anticipated movie to be directed by Aanand L Rai, reports suggest that the actor is now willing to collaborate with a director who has the record of making box office hit movies.

A Bollywoodlife report stated that Shah Rukh wants to experiment with some diverse roles, but at the same time, he wishes to put an impact at the box office, for which he wants to join hands with KJo or Bhansali.

"Shah Rukh is also re-evaluating his career. He's willing to take more risks and wants to do massy films. At the same time, he believes that he'd require a Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar film to bounce back at the earliest," the report quoted a source as saying.

"He feels that these filmmakers have managed to give him not just great characters, but also are not smitten by his stardom and their combinations have worked immensely well," the source added.

Shah Rukh's collaboration with Karan has successful, and it is not something surprising to see him wanting to join hands with the director again, considering his current situation. On the other hand, SRK and Bhansali's Devdas was also a big hit.

Of late, there has been a buzz that SLB would cast Shah Rukh for his next film titled Gustakhiyan. However, there has not been any confirmation on it as of now.

Meanwhile, the superstar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's untitled movie in which he will be seen playing the character of a dwarf.