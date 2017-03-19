Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on Saturday, March 18, at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sonali Bendre, arrived last night to pay the last respects to him.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passes away after prolonged illness

Aishwarya's father died after a prolonged illness and was admitted to ICU for over a month. The actress and husband Abhishek Bachchan were spotted many a time visiting Krishnaraj Rai. It was being reported that he had cancer and the symptoms had spread to his brain.

Krishnaraj Rai's body was brought at their Bandra house later in the night. While a heartbroken Aishwarya arrived at the funeral with Abhishek, her brother Aditya broke down in the ambulance when he was bringing his father's body. Amitabh Bachchan too arrived at the last rites.

Many Bollywood celebrities paid respect to Aishwarya's father. Take a look at the photos here: