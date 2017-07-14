Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most favourite couples in Bollywood. They were married before SRK became a superstar. Gauri has been with him through the thick and thin.

Recently, Shah Rukh has completed 25 years in the film industry. In an interview with DNA, the King Khan talked about films and family. Did you know SRK spent his wedding night on a film set?

Shah Rukh also revealed the first question asked by Gauri when Suhana was born. "Gauri was very keen that the kids look like me. First thing she asked me after her delivery was, 'Does she look like you?' And Suhana had a dimple so yeah of course, she looked like me. That was interesting," SRK told DNA.

Gauri and Shah Rukh are proud parents of three beautiful kids – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The superstar is a doting dad and an inspiration for his children.

Suhana is said to be interested in joining Bollywood soon, while Aryan is interested in filmmaking. In fact, Aryan is studying art. Suhana's acting talent was seen in one of her school plays.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy promoting Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal. He will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in this flick. He is also shooting for Aanand L Rai's next, which will also feature Anushka and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in a cameo role in Tubelight and now, Salman Khan will return the favour in SRK's movie.