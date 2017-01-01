Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has released the first-look poster of Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's upcoming movie Mariyappan, which happens to be a biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu.

The poster shows that Mariyappan has been made with a tagline "The world may think you can't, what you think is what matters." Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle on 31 December to release its poster. The superstar posted the first look of the movie and wrote: "Here's presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanush."

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today (1 January), thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his support and wished him on the occasion of the new year. Besides retweeting his post, the director tweeted: "Thank you so much! A very happy new year to you and the family."

Hours after its release, the first look of Mariyappan went viral with many celebs and fans circulating it on Twitter and Facebook. Tamil actor Dhanush, the husband of Aishwaryaa, also tweeted its poster and wrote: "Happy happy happy birthday @ash_r_dhanush :) the poster looks smashing. All the very best to you and the team. #mariyappan #ash3."

Here's presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanush pic.twitter.com/oD1avhkC4K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016

Mariyappan was born in Periavadagampatti village in Salem district of Tamil Nadu; he is one of the five children to his parents. His father abandoned the family early on and his mother raised her children. At the age of five, Mariyappan suffered permanent disability in his right leg in an accident. Despite this setback, he completed secondary schooling and became Paralympic high jumper.

Mariyappan represented India in the 2016 Summer Paralympic games held in Rio de Janeiro in the men's high jump T-42 category and won the gold medal. He is the first Indian Paralympian gold medallist since 2004. Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's bilingual movie, which has been made in English and Tamil, deals with his life. Its technical team comprises of cinematographer Velraj, musician Sean Roldon and editor Prasanna GK.