After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar is said to direct another star-studded love story and it will reportedly feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo shared the screen in KJo's latest movie as well.

Also read: Is Deepika Padukone replacing Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal?

According to Deccan Chronicle, Johar has roped in Kapoor and Khan for his next venture, the leading lady of which will either be Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. Both the actresses are Johar's favourite, but who will star opposite the ex-flame is a big question.

Kapoor and Padukone have more chances to be in this movie as they have done two films – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha – post break-up. However, Kaif and the Barfi actor are more awkward about each other since they parted ways. The duo will, however, be seen in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos to be released this year.

The leading daily also reported that Kapoor and Khan will play brothers in the film, which is said to be a love traingle, something KJo has found more interesting of late. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the duo shared the screen for some time as SRK made a special appearance in it. He was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband while Kapoor was her love interest.

At the moment, the actors are busy with their respective projects. While Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic and Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie besides Jagga Jasoos, Khan is currently flying high with the success of Raees. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali and Anand L Rai's movies. He will also feature in a cameo role in Salman Khan's Tubelight.