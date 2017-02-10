Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have always been good friends but there are not many pictures of them together. Now, a photo on Instagram has started doing rounds online where the duo is seen sharing the frame.

SRK and Aamir recently attended a private party hosted by businessman Ajay Bijli. The picture from the event shows Shah Rukh and Aamir sharing the frame with Ajay in the middle. This is one of those rare moment when the two Khans are spotted together in a picture.

Earlier, a picture of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh had grabbed eyeballs when the two superstars came together to promote Sultan movie. The actors were seen holding each other like wrestlers. Another photo that had gone viral was the two Khans hugging Salman's sister Arpita Khan before her marriage.

While Salman and Shah Rukh's bonding has become very apparent now, the Raees actor's picture with the Dangal star is currently on the spotlight. Karan Johar too shared the photo on Twitter with the caption saying, "Happy 50 Ajay!! Have the best decade ever!! It was such a fun evening!!!

While Aamir had shared screen space with Salman in the film Andaz Apna Apna, Mr Perfectionist has not worked with Shah Rukh till date.

Aamir's last release Dangal had become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. The film had broken several box office records.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Raees has also been performing well at the box office. Although it is less likely to be included in Shah Rukh's biggest hits, Raees have done good business so far.