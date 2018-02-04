Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few superstars in Bollywood who enjoy a massive fan following which knows no boundaries. You can easily witness the amount of intensity SRK fans bring to the celluloid when they gather outside Mannat in large numbers to wish King Khan, who in return greets and waves to them, on his birthday (November 2) every year.

And there have been numerous occasions when SRK had to deal with his crazy, hilarious, weird or obsessive fans who had gone to extremes to impress the superstar with their shocking actions.

And these crazy antics are showing no signs of subsiding.

SRK recently came across yet one such incident when a Jabra fan attempted a daredevil stunt just to seek his attention during the #AskSRK session on Twitter.

The fan, in a short video clip shared by him with SRK, was seen on the edge of a footover bridge imitating SRK from the Jabra Fan song from the 2016 film Fan. He was dancing on the edge of the bridge as a tribute to the superstar.

SRK played an obsessed fan as well as the star he is obsessed with in the film. The first character was seen in the in Jabra Fan song climbing up a footover bridge and dancing alongside his superstar's poster as a show of his love and affection for his idol.

However, SRK was taken aback by his fan's stunt and requested the individual to be careful and not attempt such dangerous things in future.

"Oh that's scary. Please be careful and don't do such dangerous things. Please," SRK replied to his fan on Twitter.

Oh that’s scary. Please be careful and don’t do such dangerous things. Please https://t.co/qGQHu1scjO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018

During a press conference for Fan in 2016, SRK had shared a story of a fan who once sneaked into his house to just have a bath in his swimming pool without demanding a photo or an autograph.

"One night, a person entered the house, took off his clothes, jumped into my swimming pool and swam. When the security guard caught him asking who he was, he said, 'I don't want anything. I just wanted to bathe in Shah Rukh Khan's swimming pool.' I found that very endearing and amusing. When I was called down, I met and hugged him. He did not want any photo or autograph," SRK told reporters.

On the work front, SRK is currently prepping for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero, where he will be seen playing a small person. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will reunite with SRK for the film after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The movie is slated to release on December 21 this year.