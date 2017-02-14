There were reports that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie Baahubali – The Conclusion (Bahubali 2). Now, the team has given a clarification on the issue.

Rana Daggubati's final speech in The Ghazi Attack will leave audience speechless

The official Twitter account of Baahubali 2 dismissed the reports as untrue. "We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn't ? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2. [sic]" the post read.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan's name is linked to Baahubali. Earlier, it was rumoured that the trailer of SS Rajamouli's film would be attached to King Khan's Raees. However, the speculation turned out to be false.

It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan would be part of Baahubali 2.The news had made the fans of the franchise happy.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to blockbuster Baahubali – The Beginning. It is a multilingual project, simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. The budget of the sequels is said to be above Rs 250 crore.

The first instalment remains the all-time biggest box office hit in South India. The combined collections of all the versions stand at above Rs 600 crore (gross).

Rana Daggubati plays the role of Bhallala Deva in the Telugu version of Baahubali 2. He is the ruler of the Kingdom of Mahishmati. Prabhas plays the title role, while Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are seen as queen Devasena and Avanthika.