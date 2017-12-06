Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are known to be two of the best buddies in the industry. They have worked together in a number of movies together. But it seems SRK is no more interested in working in her films.

Farah's last directorial was Happy New Year in 2014 that featured Shah Rukh along with others including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

Although the movie had made it big at the box office, Happy New Year was severely slammed by the critics and was never considered as a good movie.

Now, Farah reportedly is all set to make another movie, and was willing to cast Shah Rukh again. However, the superstar is not much interested in the project, and hence Farah was forced to think about casting a different and younger actor, according to Deccan Chronicle.

"Farah has been busy with her TV shows of late, and hence has not been disturbed with her work schedule. But once her show is over, she wants to start her film and hence has decided to look beyond Shah Rukh for the film. She had done it earlier with Tees Maar Khan, but failed because the film with Akshay Kumar flopped badly. This time she wants a younger actor in the film," the report quoted a source as saying.

Farah and the King Khan had earlier worked in three projects including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. All the three films were commercial hits. However, none of these movies brought much recognition to Shah Rukh as an actor.

Shah Rukh has not been having a great phase at the box office. His last film Jab Harry Met Sejal could not impress the audience or the critics much. Many of his fans had expressed desire to see SRK in more content-driven movies.

Farah is not someone who is known for making serious content-oriented movies. Is that why Shah Rukh, who's looking for doing strong roles, did not pay much attention to Farah's offer? Well, it is something you can just guess about.