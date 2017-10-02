Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took away the Monday blues with one picture. King Khan posted a photo early in the morning for the fans and the picture included Bollywood's most beautiful leading ladies.

SRK made a collage and posted it on his social networking sites. He captioned it: "Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love."

In one of the photos, he has posed with cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji, while the other one has a picture of SRK with Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh has worked with all these five divas. Kajol and SRK are the iconic couple of Bollywood. They have given us classic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

In fact, Shah Rukh has done quite a few movies with Rani and Karisma as well. He has worked with Rani in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. And with Karisma, SRK did movies like Dil To Pagal Hai and Shakti: The Power.

However, Shah Rukh did only one movie with Sridevi and Alia. He appeared as Sridevi's husband in 1996 release, Army and he was Alia's psychiatrist in Dear Zindagi.

Isn't it amazing to see all of them in one frame? It is definitely a million dollar picture.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie. He is playing a dwarf in it, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Salman Khan too will make a cameo in the flick.