Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may reunite again for Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie. While SRK is all set to play the lead character of a dwarf in the film, Deepika may be roped in as the female lead.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to star in Karan Johar's next

There has been much speculation about the lead actress of Aanand's much-awaited project. Names like Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor among others had come up earlier as potential divas opposite Shah Rukh in the movie.

Now, Deepika has given a look test for the movie and she is likely to be finalised for the movie, according to Mid-Day. Nevertheless, there is no official confirmation yet on the female lead of the film.

Shah Rukh and Deepika's pairing has always worked at the box office. After Deepika had made debut in Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om a decade ago, the two had worked together in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. All the three movies were box-office hits.

Shah Rukh's latest release Raees has been performing well at the box office. The film had clashed with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil but managed to earn decent money. On the other hand, Deepika's debut Hollywood project XXX: The Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel could not make the expected impact. The film had received an average response.

However, Deepika has a big film lined up. She will be seen playing the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with her, the movie has been making big news.

First, Padmavati was being talked about for the interesting cast and then the incident of attack on Bhansali for allegedly showing Rani Padmini in bad light had made headlines. It is one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood movies and fans are looking forward to it.