Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan turns 52 today (November 2). The actor, who is known to be the 'King of Romance', has never failed to mesmerise the audience with his charm on and off screen.

Wife Gauri Khan threw a grand party to Shah Rukh and many celebrities attended the birthday bash on Tuesday night in his Alibaug bungalow.

SRK is currently busy with the upcoming projects. His career graph since Happy New Year hasn't been going good. Last year, Shah Rukh delivered some terrific performance with Fan and Dear Zindagi, but couldn't give a hit.

However, this year, Shah Rukh's Raees did well at the box office this year. But the next, Jab Harry Met Sejal, bombed at the box office.

Now Shah Rukh will be seen in Aanand L Rai's untitled movie, in which he will play a dwarf. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading actresses, while a lot of Bollywood celebs will appear in cameo roles.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan will make a special appearance in SRK's dwarf movie.

